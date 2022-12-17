Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $163.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

