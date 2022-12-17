Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $348.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

