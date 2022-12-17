Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

