Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 84.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

