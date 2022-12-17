Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $11,468,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $78,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.67 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

