Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Park National Corp OH’s 3rd Largest Position

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

