Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.13. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

