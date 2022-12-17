Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.13.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.