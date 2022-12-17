Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

