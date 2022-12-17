Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

