Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after purchasing an additional 939,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.13. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

