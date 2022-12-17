MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

MKSI stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

