MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

MKSI opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 446.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

