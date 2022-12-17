Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.