Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Down 13.3% in November

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

