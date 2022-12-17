Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

