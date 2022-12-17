MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 905.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

MDB stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.