M&R Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 128,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 142,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 51,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 307,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

