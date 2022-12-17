Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $290.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.