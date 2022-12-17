NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson Sells 5,000 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

