Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $626.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $626.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $529.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

