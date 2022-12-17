Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

