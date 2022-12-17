NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NVR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in NVR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,815.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,366.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,266.76. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,978.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

