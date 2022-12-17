Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

OHI opened at $28.64 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

