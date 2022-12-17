PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

