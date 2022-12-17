Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after buying an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

