Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $285.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

