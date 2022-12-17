Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s current price.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

