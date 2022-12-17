Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.34 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,368,328 shares of company stock worth $57,672,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

