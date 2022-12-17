Piper Sandler Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $95.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

GIS stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.