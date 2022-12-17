Piper Sandler Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LACGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

