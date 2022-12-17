Piper Sandler Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $36.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
