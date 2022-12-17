Piper Sandler Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $7.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.64 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,466,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 87,466 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 136.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

