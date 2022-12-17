Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.