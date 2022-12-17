Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 315,596 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $415,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,376,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $88.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

