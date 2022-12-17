Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

