Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 191.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 341.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,033.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 36,631 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

