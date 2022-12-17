Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after buying an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after buying an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

