Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $671,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.