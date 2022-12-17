Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 200.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas Profile

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.38. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

