Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.65. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

