Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 412,152 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 91,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 381,008 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Shares of CG opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

