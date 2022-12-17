Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,898 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

ORCL stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

