Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

