Prelude Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.64. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.