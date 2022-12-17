Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $304.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.53 and its 200-day moving average is $407.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $669.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.43.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

