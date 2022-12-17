Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $750,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

