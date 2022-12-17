Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 165.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 29,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

