Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 69,228 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

