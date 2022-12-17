Private Trust Co. NA Buys 383 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $86.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

