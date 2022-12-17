Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

AFG opened at $132.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

